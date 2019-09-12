Throwback Thursday

{{featured_button_text}}
This photo originally appeared on the front page of the Sept. 9, 1949 issue of The Press. The caption reads: Returned this week from two weeks of intensive training at Fort Leonard Wood, Headquarters Company, 2nd Battalion of the 140th Infantry Regiment had the complement in the picture shown above. The regiment, which comprised units from southeast Missouri, trained with other elements of the 35th Infantry Division from Missouri and Kansas. Col. Russell Boyt of Cape Girardeau, commanding officer of the regiment, had the highest praise for the elements of his 140th Infantry.

The roster of Headquarters Company, picture of which was taken at training is: Front row, left to right — Sgt. 1/c Lee W. Whittier, Sgt. 1/c John E. Gowan, Sgt. Russell LaBruyere, M-Sgt. Clark M. Burton, Capt. Jesse Klingensmith, 1st. Lt. Henry C. Iten, M-Sgt. Jesse Patterson, Sgt. Lawrence A. Welch, Sgt. Ralph B. Crocker, Sgt. Dale Spark. Second row — Sgt. 1/c Henry C. McLeod, Sgt. Richard E. Dalton, Cpl. Ferd H. Mullersman, Pvt. William Dalton, Rct. George Lockridge, Rct. Billy G. Sumpter, Pfc. John E. Thomure, Sgt. Robert Arenz, Sgt. 1/c James L. Porter. Third row — Pvt. Omer L. Propes, Pvt. Jack W. Kopp, Cpl. James A. Hopkins, Rct. Verlin Sumpter, Rct. Berlin Sumpter, Rct. Billy G. Sumpter, Rct. Robert L. Storey, Rct. Robert L. Elders, Pvt. Hamer L. Black, Rct. David Richardson, Rct. Earl L. Kearns. Fourth row — Pvt. Donald L. Lewis, Cpl. Michael Bequette, Pfc. Donald H. Brown, Cpl. Alvin L. Gann, Cpl. R. Gene Putnam, Rct. Doran R. Stroud, Rct. Donald E. Woodcox, Rct. James W. Sloan, Rct. George D. Watkins, Rct. Clyde W. Stamm.

