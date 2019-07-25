{{featured_button_text}}
Throwback Thursday

This week's Throwback Thursday photo originally appeared on the front page of the July 23, 1959 issue of the Farmington Press.

The caption reads: "Farmington's plans for industrial development moved a step nearer reality this week when the deed to the Harlan tract was delivered to officers of the Farmington Expansion Corporation. The Expansion Corporation, an adjunct of the Farmington Chamber of Commerce, optioned the 184-acre tract from the estate of the late Will Harland last year and plans are being made to offer sites to industrial firms and also to develop parts of it for residential and park areas. The tract lies just east of Farmington at the intersection of Highways 67 and 32. Taylor Smith Jr., attorney representing the Harlan interests, is shown above, seated at the left, delivering the deed to Vernon K. Giessing, president of the Expansion Corporation, with other officers and board members looking on. They are, seated at right: Tom Fitz, treasurer; standing from the left:Howard Tetley, L.B. Coghill, Herbert Boxdorfer, Dr. C. H. Ketring, secretary; and Glenwood Lees, vice president. Other members of the board are Bill Brewer, Clayton Osman, Orville Woodard, R.B. Manley and R. L.M. Stanfield.

The St. Louis firm of Harland Bartholomew & Associates has been retained to give professional assistance in developing the Harlan tract. This firm has wide experience as city planners, civil engineers and landscape architects and has already submitted a tentative plan for development of the 184 acres. This plan suggests the tract be divided as follows: 115 acres for industrial sites, 38 acres residential 18 acres for streets, 8 acres for parks, and 5 acres for commercial establishments.

