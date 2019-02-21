Try 1 month for 99¢
Throwback Thursday

This young man was recognized in a 1959 issue of the Farmington Press for achieving his Eagle rank in Boy Scouts. Any idea who he might be?

Nancy Bullis and several others were able to identify some of the people in our Future Farmers of America photo. We'll ID them in next week's issue.

By the way, the two boys holding the dead rattlesnake in our Feb. 7 issue were brothers Jake and Jerry Martin.

Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-756-8927 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com

Reporter

