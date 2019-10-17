{{featured_button_text}}
Throwback Thursday
File photo

This photo originally appeared in the Oct. 17, 1989 issue of the Press Advertiser. – Editor

BPW Week Proclaimed Farmington mayor Mike O'Brien has signed a proclamation announcing the city's observance and support of National Business and Professional Womens' Week. Seen here with O'Brien are Delores Plummer and Ann Tayor who co-chair the local committee coordinating BPW Week activities.

