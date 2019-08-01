{{featured_button_text}}
Throwback Thursday
File photo

This week's Throwback Thursday photo comes from the front page of the July 29, 1949 Farmington Press.

The original caption reads: "After the first annual Boy Scout swimming carnival at the Farmington Municipal Pool last Thursday evening, the more than 150 Scouts participating in the event gathered for a picture that was taken from the bath house adjoining the pool. Nine troops from three counties — St. Francois, Ste. Genevieve and Jefferson — collaborated to provide the large crowd watching an enjoyable evening that started about 7 o'clock.

"Although not considered important in the light of the fun that all the Scouts had in the various races and laughter-provoking events, points were scored and Troop 407 came out on top with 51 points, with the nearest competitor being Troop 483 of Farmington with 43 points. This is intended to be an annual event for this Scout district."

