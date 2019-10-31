{{featured_button_text}}
Throwback Thursday
File photo

The picture above shows Thomas Nurse, a city planner, and P.V. Pardon, of Union Electric, assisting a group of students of the Junior Class of St. Joseph High School who have been participating in the Planned Progress Program for the last month. The project for this year's program is Land-Use Planning for Farmington. The entire class worked as a unit in the taking of a town survey and the tabulation of the results.

Then a group of Junior students were selected to present the results of the survey to the people of Farmington. Up to now the group has appeared before the City Council and has presented a radio program on KREI at 1:30 p.m., Oct. 21. They plan to go before other civic and professional groups in Farmington.

The entire class is grateful for the cooperation and acceptance that have been extended to them so far and are confident that the people of Farmington will continue to show a growing interest in the weeks to follow.

This photo and caption originally appeared in the Oct. 30, 1959 issue of the Farmington Press.

