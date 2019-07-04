{{featured_button_text}}

This week's Throwback Thursday photo comes from the July 3, 1959 issue of the Farmington Evening News.

According to the accompanying story, "Farmington's second successful Day Camp for Girl Scouts came to an end last Thursday afternoon with the closing flag ceremony and more than 100 Brownies, Intermediates and Girl Scouts returned to their homes with memories of six days of fun and happy times at the Wampler farm.

If you recognize any of the young ladies in the photo, contact Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or call the office at 573-756-8927.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments