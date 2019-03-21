Try 3 months for $3
Throwback Thursday
File Photo

Here's another groundbreaking photo, this one from the year 1979. The question is what was the groundbreaking for?

If you know the answer, give us a call at 573-756-8927, drop by our office at 227 E. Columbia St. or post the answer on our Facebook page.

Last week's Throwback Thursday was a group of St. Joseph Catholic School students who were preparing to board a bus for a pleasure trip to St. Louis.

