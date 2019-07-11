{{featured_button_text}}
Throwback Thursday
File Photo

This week's Throwback Thursday photo comes from the July 11, 1989 issue of the Farmington News.

The original caption read, "Josh Cantwell, left, 9, and Matt Cantwell, 13, plunge down the waterslide in Farmington Friday in an effort to beat the heat.

Josh and Matt are the sons of Leah and Bob Cantwell.

