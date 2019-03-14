Try 3 months for $3
Throwback Thursday

This 1959 photo doesn't have the best quality, but perhaps some of our readers might be able to figure out what group or school these folks represent. If you know, contact the Farmington Press office at 573-756-8927, drop by 227 E. Columbia St. or post your answer on our Facebook page. Last week's Throwback Thursday photo must have been a toughie because we didn't receive even one correct answer. It was the construction site of Farmington High School.

 File Photo

This 1959 photo doesn't have the best quality, but perhaps some of our readers might be able to figure out what group or school these folks represent.

If you know, contact the Farmington Press office at 573-756-8927, drop by 227 E. Columbia St. or post your answer on our Facebook page.

Last week's Throwback Thursday photo must have been a toughie because we didn't receive even one correct answer. It was the construction site of Farmington High School.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments