Throwback Thursday
File photo

This week's Throwback Thursday comes from the Aug. 8, 1989 issue of the Farmington Press. The original caption reads: Kyle Gercis, 2, son of John and Demeta Gercis of rural Farmington, fishes during the Wiggle and Giggle Fishing Derby sponsored by the Farmington Parks and Recreation Department and the Missouri Conservation Department.

