Throwback Thursday

This photo originally appeared April 9, 1989 edition — 30 years ago! Can you identify the adults and children pictured?

Extra points if you know what club the two ladies were members of.

We had several people who identified the subjects in last week's Throwback Thursday. Candidates for Chats King and Queen at Flat River Junior College were top row, from left: Beverly Oster, freshman; Janet Burcham, freshman; Carol Hunting, sophomore; and Jo Ann Bruhl, sophomore. Bottom row from left: Robert Braning, freshman, John Hadley Bennet, freshman, Jerry Sebastian, sophomore; and Jerry Chappelle, sophomore.

