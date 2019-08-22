{{featured_button_text}}
Throwback Thursday
File photo

This week’s Throwback Thursday photo was originally published 40 years ago in the Aug. 22, 1979 issue of the Evening Press.

The original caption read: FLOWER SHOW CHAIRMEN – Judy Sheet’s lawn was the scene on Tuesday afternoon for a meeting of the flower show chairmen for the upcoming event scheduled for Friday, Oct. 5 at the Long Hall. Pictured are: Front (l to r) Dorothy Stuart, chairman of this year’s show and her co-chairman Judy Sheets; Standing, Bertha Trokey, Catherine Elayer, Betsy Gischel, Mary Berghaus, Pat Beussink, Mary Wampler, Viola Griffin, Bea Mayes and Alma Lorch. The theme for this year’s show is “Anniversary Salute — 100th Aniversary of Farmington and the 50th Anniversary of National Council of Garden Clubs. EVENING PRESS PHOTO by Willa Dean Meyer

Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-756-8927 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments