Throwback Thursday

BEAUTIFYING — Members of the Farmington Lions Club and The Future Farmers of America from Farmington High School joined forces Saturday in planting 13 new trees around the county courthouse. The Lions nearly depleted their treasury to purchase the trees, (eight sweet gums and five mountain ash) from Matt's Plants.
The club was aided in the installation by Matt Ledbetter, who sold the trees to the Lions at cost, and by Gerald Ellis, who did the backhoe work free of charge. Member John Crouch said that the Lions were challenging any other civic organizations to join in this beautification effort in Farmington.
Pictured above from the left, are: David Yancy, Marshall James, John Crouch, Mike Hinkebein and Mary Schlosser. Other FFA members who helped Saturday included: Kraig Sutherland, Tommy Knox, Chuck Kocher, Ann Goodman, Scott Beabout, Brian Govreau and Brian Kocher. (The photo, credited to Craig Watkins, originally appeared in the Nov. 6, 1979 issue of the Evening Press.)
