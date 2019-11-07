{{featured_button_text}}
Throwback Thursday
File photo

BEAUTIFYING — Members of the Farmington Lions Club and The Future Farmers of America from Farmington High School joined forces Saturday in planting 13 new trees around the county courthouse. The Lions nearly depleted their treasury to purchase the trees, (eight sweet gums and five mountain ash) from Matt's Plants.

The club was aided in the installation by Matt Ledbetter, who sold the trees to the Lions at cost, and by Gerald Ellis, who did the backhoe work free of charge. Member John Crouch said that the Lions were challenging any other civic organizations to join in this beautification effort in Farmington.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Pictured above from the left, are: David Yancy, Marshall James, John Crouch, Mike Hinkebein and Mary Schlosser. Other FFA members who helped Saturday included: Kraig Sutherland, Tommy Knox, Chuck Kocher, Ann Goodman, Scott Beabout, Brian Govreau and Brian Kocher. (The photo, credited to Craig Watkins, originally appeared in the Nov. 6, 1979 issue of the Evening Press.)

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments