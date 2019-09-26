{{featured_button_text}}
Throwback Thursday
Tense Moment in Fredericktown Game A moment of suspense in the Fredericktown game here last Friday night just before Shinn (No. 24) recovered a Fredericktown fumble. Other Knights in on the play: Wigger (No. 27), Lewis (No. 25), and D. Rickus (No. 6).

This photo, taken at a Farmington-Fredericktown football game, originally appeared on the front page of the Sept. 23, 1949 issue of The Press. – Editor

