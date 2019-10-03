Throwback Thursday

{{featured_button_text}}
File photo

MERIT SCHOLARSHIP WINNERS — Farmington High School students Marilee Carr, left, and Jeff Pautz have been named commended students in the 25th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. They are recognized for an outstanding performance in testing for the merit program that was administered nationwide to high school juniors in October of 1978. Photo by Lee Hudson

(This photo originally appeared in the Oct. 3, 1979 issue of the Farmington Evening Press.)

