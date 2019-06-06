{{featured_button_text}}
Throwback Thursday

This week's Throwback Thursday comes from the June 4, 1959 issue of the Farmington Press. A local civic organization came up with a new project — placing attractive trash containers on city street corners.

What is the name of the two men pictured? Extra points if you can give their names AND the organizations they represent. Extra, extra points if you can come up with the name of the company that provided the barrels.

Finally, if anyone can name the person who thought up the idea of placing the trash containers in downtown Farmington, we will name our first-born male child after you.

If you think you know the answer, give us a call at 573-756-8927 or email Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com.

