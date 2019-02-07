Try 1 month for 99¢

The Farmington Press (or at least its editor) is no fan of snakes, but this photo from the July 31, 1969 issue features two young men who captured a pretty good sized rattler. If you can identify one or both of these gentlemen, give us a call at 756-8927.

Last week's Throwback Thursday photo was of the Nan Weber Garden Club presenting Farmington second graders with a dogwood seedling in commemoration of Arbor Day.

Pictured in the front row from left, are Cindy Smith, Erin Short, Shila Huffman, Heather Weiss and Jessica Hampton. In the back row are Nan Weber Garden Club member Andrea Wohlschlaeger and Cindy Presnell, Jefferson Elementary School principal.

