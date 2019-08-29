{{featured_button_text}}
Throwback Thursday
File photo

Originally appearing in the Aug. 28, 1969 issue of the Farmington Press, our Throwback Thursday photo caption reads:

"The signing of papers for the Mineral Area Shopping Plaza was completed Wednesday, Aug. 27 when Adam Jones Jr., president of Jones Development of Missouri, Inc., penned his name to contracts. Mr. Jones, seated third from left, is watched at the signing by other principals of the shopping plaza development. Seated are Milton Schnebelen, Mrs. Glen J. Crabdree, (Jones), and Glen J. Crabdree. Standing from the left are Mrs. Schnebelen, Duane Aubuchon, C.B. Stern, Sam Walton and Jack Rixman."

