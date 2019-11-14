{{featured_button_text}}
Throwback Thursday
File photo

Local Theatre Owner with Movie Star, Mayor — Tom Edwards Sr., of Farmington, right, talks things over with movie star Audrey Totter, Mayor Joseph Darst of St. Louis and theatre executive Eddie Zorn at the Theater Owners of St. Louis, Eastern Missouri and Southern Illinois, where Edwards was re-elected to the presidency.

Edwards’ leadership through the past year saw the organization resulting in increased membership and more activity for the improvement in theater operation and for better production of pictures.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

This photo originally appeared in the Friday, Nov. 18, 1949 issue of The Press.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments