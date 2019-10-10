{{featured_button_text}}
Throwback Thursday
Knight Life Photos

Shown above are the candidates for King and Queen of Farmington High School who will be crowned at the annual school carnival on Saturday evening, Oct. 10.

They are, from left to right, Judy Spain and Jimmy Forsythe, freshmen; Mary Belle Cooney and Kenny Burlbaw, sophomores; Mary Anna Rickus and Richard Cleve, juniors; and Margaret Warnol and Tommy Laws, seniors. (This photo originally appeared on the front page of the Oct. 8, 1959 Farmington Press.)

