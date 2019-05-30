{{featured_button_text}}
Throwback Thursday

The caption for this photo from Country Days in August 1979 reads: "This was the scene on the Courthouse square Friday evening as the Chamber of Commerce Country Days events got underway with a huge turnout.

The crowd, estimated at anywhere from 800-1,000 people, watched a variety of musical acts, and are shown viewing the fancy steps of the St. Francois Square Rounders.

As far as last week's Throwback Thursday, the five boys who received their second year patch and special award certificate for physical fitness at Jefferson School's awards ceremony were, from right to left, Brian Clubb, Kyle Tucker, Greg Byrd, Darren Murphy and Scott Bodicky.

