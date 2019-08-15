{{featured_button_text}}
Throwback Thursday

This photo was originally published in the Farmington Press on Aug. 18, 1959. The caption read: "Ground-breaking ceremonies were held Sunday morning, Aug. 16, on the site of the new St. Joseph Elementary School and gymnasium.

Participating in the turning of the first shovel of dirt were, left to right, altar boy Bill Ritter, the Rev. Fr. Joseph Gottwald, altar boys Charles Boyd and John Presnell and the Rev. Fr. Richard Suren. The new educational plant will cost an estimated $262,000 and is scheduled for completion in the spring of 1960."

