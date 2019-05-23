{{featured_button_text}}
Throwback Thursday
File Photo

These five Jefferson Elementary School students received their second year patch and special award certificate for physical fitness at the school's May 22, 1979 awards assembly.

Can you identify any of them? If so, give us a call at 756-8927 or email Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments