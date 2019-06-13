{{featured_button_text}}
Throwback Thursday
File photo

Our Throwback Thursday photo this week features the 1911 Farmington High School football team. Because it's doubtful anyone reading this week's paper would be able to recognize any of the players, much less is one of the athletes pictured, we'll go ahead and identify them for you by last name only.

Back row, from left: Nations, Walsh, Mitchell, Haile, Tetley and Magee. Front row, from left: F. Ledbetter, Bailey, MacCurdy, R. Ledbetter (Captain), Cook, Cole (Manager), Morris and Waters.

Now on to last week's photo which came from the June 4, 1959 issue. The Junior Chamber of Commerce had a new project — attractive trash containers for the city of Farmington provided by the Trimfoot Shoe Company. Pictured were Darell Swearingen, right, president of the Junior Chamber of Commerce, and John Dedert, chairman of the Jaycee “Civic Improvement Contest.” The idea came from Clinton Hooper who entered the project in the contest.

