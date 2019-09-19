{{featured_button_text}}

This week's Throwback Thursday photo first appeared in the Sept. 19, 1979 issue of the Farmington Evening Press. The original caption reads: NEW AIR PACK — Farmington Fire Chief Bob Oder, left, and fireman Dave Nelson hold up one of two new MAC air packs received through donations along with funds provided in the 1979 budget. The air pads come with a pressure demand valve that keeps air flowing through the mask at all times. The cost of the new packs are $600 each. EVENING PRESS PHOTO by Lee Hudson

