Try 3 months for $3
Throwback Thursday
File Photo

This photo of a construction project is from a 1949 issue of the Farmington Press.

Can you identify what is being built?

Let us know by contacting our office by calling 573-756-8927, dropping by 221 E. Columbia St. in Farmington or giving your answer on our Facebook page.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments