THROWBACK THURSDAY
File photo

BAKE SALE — A variety of baked items were sold Saturday at a bake sale held behind the Mercantile Bank on Liberty Street to raise money for the Window Tree Presbyterian Preschool. Above, Janet Dieker, left, and Betty Schaper are shown setting up the display table. Photo by Lee Hudson.

This photo originally appeared in the Nov. 12, 1979 issue of the Farmington Evening Press.

