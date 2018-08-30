Subscribe for 17¢ / day
#throwbackthursday - Aug. 30, 2018
Buy Now

Sometimes the perfect #throwbackthursday is tucked away - just waiting to be discovered. This may be one of those times. Farmington Press Managing Editor Shawnna Robinson found this gem while cleaning a closet this past weekend. Yes, she's in there ... along with a few other familiar faces. Enjoy this blast back to the days of the Farmington Merchants League.

 File photo

Sometimes the perfect #throwbackthursday is tucked away - just waiting to be discovered. This may be one of those times. Farmington Press Managing Editor Shawnna Robinson found this gem while cleaning a closet this past weekend. Yes, she's in there ... along with a few other familiar faces. Enjoy this blast back to the days of the Farmington Merchants League.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments