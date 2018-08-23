Subscribe for 17¢ / day
#throwbackthursday - Aug. 23, 2018

Here's a #throwbackthursday photo from the dedication of the ECMO Shrine Club headquarters in 1975. Thanks to Francis Carrow for sharing from his collection of Farmington Press stories.

 Provided by Francis Carrow

Shawnna Robinson is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-518-3628 or srobinson@farmingtonpressonline.com

Farmington Press Managing Editor

