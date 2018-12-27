Try 1 month for 99¢
#throwbackthursday - Dec. 27, 2018

It was a perfect day for a ribbon cutting at the site of the new Farmington Community Hospital, culminating nearly six years of effort.

Do you know the year it took place? 

If you do, email mnicholson@farmingtonpressonline.com or call 756-8927.

