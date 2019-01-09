Try 1 month for 99¢

This week's photo was taken in February 1989.

Any idea who these Farmington High School wrestlers are?

Contact the Farmington Press office at 573-756-8927 and let us know.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments