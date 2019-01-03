Try 1 month for 99¢
#throwbackthursday - Jan. 3, 2019
File Photo

Thanks to Barb Schwent, Janis Chatman and Jim Dugal who all guessed that last week's hospital ribbon cutting took place in 1969.

This week's photo is of St. Joseph Catholic School students who participated in an American History Essay Contest sponsored by the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Do you recognize anyone by name who is in the photo?

