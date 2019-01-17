Try 1 month for 99¢
#throwbackthursday
File Photo

This week's #throwbackthursday photo appeared in the Feb. 5, 1979 issue of the Farmington Evening Press.

Any idea who these Cub Scouts and their leaders are?

Contact the Farmington Press office at 573-756-8927 or drop by our location at 227 E Columbia St. and let us know.

