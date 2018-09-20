Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Fall fest
Provided by Brandon Warren

The Farmington Fall Festival “Blues, Brews and Barbecue" is set for this weekend - with a multitude of activities for the family and opportunities for the community to get involved.

“We are excited to take the Farmington Fall Festival to the next level with Blues, Brews & Barbecue,” said Laura Raymer, Farmington Regional Chamber director of Events and Program Marketing. “With more things to see and do for the whole family, it’s going to be an event folks won’t want to miss.”

The two-day event in downtown Farmington features a craft beer garden, food, craft vendors, health screenings, a car show, the third annual “Pooch-a-Palooza,” a “kidz korner” and more.

As indicated by the event’s name, the festival will feature blues music, a wide selection of craft beers and a barbecue contest, which is sure to keep things spiced up.

On Sept. 21, the beer garden and food vendors will open at 5 p.m., at which time the Hillary Fitz Band will also take the stage, followed by the Kingdom Brothers. At 9 p.m., the winner of the best burger award will be announced.

On Saturday, the festival will open at 10 a.m., with the beer garden being open from noon to 9 p.m.

Registration for the “Pooch-A-Palooza” will begin at 10:15 a.m., the parade at 11 a.m. and costume judging getting underway after the parade. A “kissing contest” will follow the costume judging. Entry for the contest is $5 per dog, with the first 50 registered entries getting a doggie bag.

Prizes will be awarded for most original costume, best dressed pet/owner combo, senior pet award for dogs eight years and older, king and queen awards and a best in show award. Proceeds from the Pooch-A-Palooza will go toward the Farmington Pet Adoption Center.

The Fall Festival Car Show, presented by the Foot Hills Car Club will also be held that Saturday, with parking beginning at 9 a.m. and registration closing at 1 p.m. Entry is $20 per car, with free admission for spectators.

Awarded prizes will include the People’s Choice Top 30, Kid’s Choice, Ladies Choice, Best Ford, Best General Motors, Best Mopar and Best “Heinz 57.” A total of $1,000 in cash prizes will be awarded in the car show.

Music that day will include the Casey Reeves Band from noon to 2 p.m., Matt “The Rattlesnake” Lesch from 2:45 to 4:15 p.m., the Ivas John Band from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and the Jeremiah Johnson Band from 8 to 9:30 p.m..

Barbecue winners will be announced between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m.

For more information about the Farmington Fall Fest “Blues, Brews & Barbecue,” visit www.farmingtonfallfest.com or contact the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce at 756-3615.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jacob Scott is a reporter with the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3616 or at jscott@dailyjournalonline.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments