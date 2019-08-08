I’ve got to find and have a serious talk with that fairy said to be responsible for doling out sleeping dust, as I think she’s given me an overdose!
Am I the only one experiencing this Rip Van Winkle syndrome or have we entered a time-warp of some kind? Seriously, I could swear when I closed my eyes the calendar said June 1, 2019, and when I got up the next day and checked it was Aug. 5, 2019.
I want to know what happened to all of those days in between and the plans I had for them. Were they just plucked out of the present and stashed someplace on one of those new-fangled-clouds to be called back at a later date, or did the universe hiccup and they got moved to a neighboring cosmos?
I definitely object to this speeding up and loss of time! When you reach “Vintage Age” status, (which I prefer to old age), you want every minute and every day available. I don’t if know it’s because as you climb the age ladder you move slower or if it’s just being a little panicked by everything still out there that you intend or want to do, but whatever it is, “t'ain’t funny, McGee!”
Since people are now protesting and demanding anything and everything (which mostly all comes to naught), I think everyone over 60 should band together to demand that a law be passed that for those of us in that age category time be slowed down and an extra six hours be added to each day. Why not, when every four years they stick in an entire day to get earth in line again with the universal flow. They could just stretch out our days and do away with the confusion of Feb. 29th!
It you are in support of the proposal, contact your congressman immediately, before we lose tract of time again!
Around Town:
A family tradition…. Virginia Lugo is continuing the proud family tradition on both sides of her family of serving in the U.S. Army. Virginia, a 2019 FHS graduate, was sworn into the Army this past week and left for basic training to eventually become a Combat Medic (68W).
The granddaughter of Dennis and Patti Smith, Virginia’s Army connection goes back four generations to her great-grandfather who retired from the Army, as did both of her grandfathers, while her one uncle served nine years, her grandmother, Pattie Smith, served over five years, and another uncle is still currently serving as is a nephew.
Adam Kthiri, another member of the 2019 class, has elected to join the U.S. Marines and leaves shortly for his basic training in San Diego. Adam is the son of Ursula Warren and Rafi Kthiri. Good luck and God bless to both of these enlistees, and to all of the others from their class as they begin on their new paths of discovery.
Wadda, wadda, wadda am I bid… The Annual Couples Night Out and Auction held for the local United Way had a packed audience at the Weingarten Winery last week. The guests enjoyed a delicious dinner and the excitement of the auction of three Mystery Baskets. The bids and enthusiasm were kept moving by auctioneer James Morgan. James follows his father Tim Moran in the art, who has been a well-known area auctioneer for many years.
Bon Voyage… The lure of the Caribbean Cruise was answered recently by Nancy Johnson and Jane Carleton who joined former resident Sue Hall for a fun nine-days aboard a luxury liner and headed for the open seas and various shore stops along the way. When Nancy and Sue took a similar cruise last fall, their return to port was delayed by three day by a hurricane. The two made the best of the situation and enjoyed the bonus days as guests of the cruise line. Hopefully, they will encounter no such surprises this time.
A change in location… Still downtown, but moving a bit north, The Painted Chair will be opening their gallery this weekend at 218 North Washington St. They will be offering many paint projects, including Cardinal Clocks and Blues Stanley Cup Signs. Pre-registration is required by calling 573-664-1664. They will be sharing the large front area with Emma’s Gift Shop.
“Fore” a good cause…. The Farmington Educational Foundation is holding a “Hump Day” Golf Tournament on Wednesday, Sept. 18 at the St. Francois Country Club. Lunch is included and will be served at noon at the club house. The four-person scramble starts at 10 a.m. with a shotgun start.
All funds raised by the FEF provide funding for scholarships for graduating Farmington High School seniors and to assist with various class projects not included in the school budget.
Cost to register a four-person team is $400, and registrations should be sent to FEF Director Sally Sullivan-Shinn at P.O. Box 1144. Hole sponsorships at $100 each, as well as donations for the goodie bags are needed. For further information contact her online at sallyshinn@sbcglobal.net.
Be a friend…. The annual Farmington Kiwanis Club’s Supply Drive for "A Friend's Place" is now underway and drop-off sites are located throughout the county. This annual event provides personal care items desperately needed by the women and children staying at the shelter. Many items are needed including cleaning supplies, paper products, feminine hygiene products, bath soap or body wash, shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, baby shampoo, wipes, diapers, and more.
"A Friend's Place" is a shelter for women and their children who are victims of domestic and/or sexual violence. The facility is operated by the Southeast Missouri Family Violence Council and provides residential services to over 300 women & children annually, answers nearly 100 crisis calls monthly.
It also facilitates weekly support groups for women and children, provides case management/outreach services to more than 100 families per year, provides 5,000 bed-nights for shelter annually, and provides violence prevention education to the community. Drop off all donations before August 31, as the donations will be picked up at that time by the Kiwanis and delivered to the shelter.
Hard to believe, but schools throughout the county open their doors once again this month to begin a new school year! Be prepared for school buses and heavy traffic on the various school routes and plan alternate streets to travel to avoid congestion.
Enjoy these last few weeks of summer!
