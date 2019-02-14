Nobody has to spend much time with Tom and Jane Bates of Farmington to realize they’re a fun couple who have a great relationship that has grown through the years, seasoned with time as the two have faced and overcome the hard knocks of life together.
Jane is from Farmington and Tom is from around Iron Mountain Lake but attended school in Bismarck. The two met on their first day of college at Mineral Area College — but it certainly wasn’t a case of love at first sight.
“We were both music majors and I had never heard of him until we got our letters about the music scholarships and his name was listed right above mine — it said Tom Bates and then Jane Bone.”
Tom explained that he was a dual major, but that singing was what he enjoyed the most. Jane sang and played an instrument, but mostly played piano for the voice lessons.
“But then I sang in the choir and things like that — a lot of singing.
Asked if the couple was impressed with each other at the get go, both began to laugh.
“No,” Jane replied. “I had seen him all day because we had a lot of our classes together because we were both music majors at the time. He was good friends with the guy I had dated from Central High School before that, so he had been hanging around him. He met him there.
“We were in our class that started at 1 o’clock. Of course, I was out in the hall visiting, so whenever I went to class there was only one chair right at the front left because I was the last one in. It was right by the door — the front chair. Tom said to the guy sitting across from me — so catty-corner from Tom who was right behind me — said, ‘OK, now… go ahead now.’ He said, ‘OK! Jane, this is Tom Bates from Bismarck and Tom, this is Jane Bone from Farmington. I just turned around and looked at him and said, ‘Hi!’ He put his hand on my shoulder and said, ‘I love you and I’m going to marry you.’
Tom interjected, saying, “I knew that day just from seeing her and talking — you know, her speaking. I knew then and it was a hard job too. She was a ‘dateaholic.’ She was dating a lot of people.”
Jane replied, “Well, not at the same time!”
Tom said, “No, she went through ‘em.”
Jane said, “I thought he was — to use the expression then — a fruit. Way out there, but he persevered."
Tom said, “She eventually saw things my way.”
Jane and Tom ended up getting together after they began running around with each along with a group of their fellow students.
“There were about 15 or 16 of us and we’d go to ballgames and we’d go out for pizza at Tonanzio’s — just do things like that. Then he started taking me home from school sometimes from college and then he started picking me up and he taught me how to drive a stick shift in his dad’s truck — just things like that — and, I don’t know, we just started happening.”
Tom interjected, saying, “We grew. And then two months into our sophomore year I asked her to marry me and she said, ‘Yeah.’"
The couple got married in the June of 1970 when both were 19 years old.
“I turned 20 in July and he turned 20 in October,” Jane said. Patting his leg while Tom laughed, she added, “I raised him the way I wanted him.”
The couple considered getting married at Jane’s church — but it wouldn’t have been under the most comfortable condition, so they ended up choosing another option.
“It was in the summer and our church did not have air-conditioning, so we got married at the First Baptist Church in Farmington — the old Baptist church. It’s not there anymore. It had air-conditioning and it was large enough,” she explained.
At this point the reader might be asking themselves if the couple ever ended up getting along with each other.
“Oh yeah!” Jane said. “But see, I’ve got to say something right up front. He is the 75 percent good in our marriage. People say marriage is 50/50 — no it isn’t. Somebody has to be more giving. He tolerates me — now I’m going to start crying."
Tom said, “We’ve had a great marriage. I got sick in 1990 and spent a couple of months up in Barnes and she was right there all the time."
Jane interjected, “In 1993 he had a relapse.”
The tables were turned, however, when Jane became seriously ill in January of last year.
“I had a malignant tumor,” she said.
Tom said, “She had cancer of the lymph nodes and liver and kidneys — and recently she was diagnosed with a couple of brain tumors. They’ve radiated those. So, we’ve run the highway up going to the doctors a lot — both of us — but I’ve stayed with her the whole time. Then we did a couple of months of outpatient radiation.”
Jane said, “We stayed up there. We went up there on Monday mornings and came back on Friday.”
Changing the subject, Tom said, “We’ve been blessed with great children.”
Jane said, “We have two girls — Jennifer is 46 and she teaches fifth grade at Lincoln Elementary in Farmington and she’s married to Scott Aholt who teaches and varsity coaches football and wrestling at Central. Then, Janna — our youngest — is a speech pathologist and she works for Farmington schools at Washington Elementary. She is also the varsity dance team coach for the high school. On weekends she works PRN at nursing homes when they need her in an emergency or anything. And then her husband Josh teaches at Bismarck and he’s the varsity softball coach and he’s also the athletic director. So, all four of them are teachers.”
Jane is also a retired teacher. She taught six years at Knob Lick and then 25 years at Central Elementary.
“I taught elementary,” she said. “I got to the point where I didn’t like music. They just drill you so hard on things in music and you think, ‘I don’t even appreciate that anymore.’ But I love it again.”
Tom worked for M. A. Hanna, an iron ore processing company, until it closed down in 1981, went to work for Bunny Bread and then had a Hostess Cake route before returning to Bunny Bread.
“Then I got on with the state in an outpatient mental health program doing activities and then went from there to become a state investigator of abuse, neglect and financial exploitation of the elderly and the disabled,” he said. “I retired from there in 2012.”
Jane said, “I retired in 2005, so I had seven years with him still being at work.”
Tom said, “She played a lot for seven years.”
Laughing, Jane replied, “I did.”
Jane also had a part in organizing the Parkland Pregnancy Resource Center where she taught for nine years.
After telling the story of their eventful life, the couple shared several tips for couples who are newly married or are considering marriage.
“Whenever things get tough, don’t give up,” Jane said. “Now whenever things get tough, instead of keeping your mouth shut — well, that’s hard for me — don’t keep hashing. Work through it! I think people are too quick to separate and divorce."
Tom said, “I think the other thing is that people need to be in church.”
Jane interjected, “Oh, my gosh, yes!”
Tom said, “They need to keep God in their lives — a direction for them.”
Jane interjected, “Absolutely! That’s the most important thing!”
Tom said, “And when you have children — our children and three wonderful grandchildren — make sure they’re in church because it seems like people are just moving away from that and it’s a large part of your life. Once you get involved and let God take control of what you need to be doing, it’s wonderful.”
Getting the last word in, Jane said, “Anybody who thinks marriage is just smooth all the time — I think they don’t know what they're talking about. I think they have rose-colored glasses or something. Things go rough. My mom always said you don’t really know someone until you work with them or live with them — and boy was she right!”
