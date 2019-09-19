{{featured_button_text}}
Tractor Supply to host pet treat tasting event

The local Tractor Supply Co., located at 604 Wal-Mart Drive, will be hosting a pet treat tasting event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

 Courtesy of Tractor Supply Co.

Farmington's Tractor Supply Co., located at 604 Wal-Mart Drive, is hosting a pet treat tasting event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday to give pets the chance to sample a variety of pet treats that are available for purchase at the store.

According to Donny Chandler, manager of the Farmington Tractor Supply store, the rural lifestyle retailer is a one-stop shop for all things pet — including a wide variety of food, treats, toys, crates, carriers, training tools and health supplements. Pets and their owners will be able to determine which products best suit their needs through the support of brand partners and local businesses.

"At Tractor Supply, we believe in giving your pets a choice," said Chandler. "From our exclusive 4health® brand to Purina, Blue Buffalo and Pedigree, we carry a wide variety of pet food and treat options to ensure your four-legged family members stay nourished and satisfied all year long. We hope you will join us Saturday to let your pet find its treat of choice."

In addition to the tasting, attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy the 4health Resource Center and a cookout.

This event is open to the public. For more information, please contact the Farmington Tractor Supply at 573-756-9300.

