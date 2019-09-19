Tractor Supply to host pet treat tasting event

Farmington's Tractor Supply Co., located at 604 Wal-Mart Drive, is hosting a pet treat tasting event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday to give pets the chance to sample a variety of pet treats that are available for purchase at the store.
According to Donny Chandler, manager of the Farmington Tractor Supply store, the rural lifestyle retailer is a one-stop shop for all things pet — including a wide variety of food, treats, toys, crates, carriers, training tools and health supplements. Pets and their owners will be able to determine which products best suit their needs through the support of brand partners and local businesses.
"At Tractor Supply, we believe in giving your pets a choice," said Chandler. "From our exclusive 4health® brand to Purina, Blue Buffalo and Pedigree, we carry a wide variety of pet food and treat options to ensure your four-legged family members stay nourished and satisfied all year long. We hope you will join us Saturday to let your pet find its treat of choice."
You have free articles remaining.
In addition to the tasting, attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy the 4health Resource Center and a cookout.
This event is open to the public. For more information, please contact the Farmington Tractor Supply at 573-756-9300.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.