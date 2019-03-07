Try 3 months for $3

The Farmington Educational Foundation is holding its Second Annual Trivia Contest on March 16 at the Black Knight Fieldhouse Lobby.

All funds raised go to the Farmington Educational Foundation to be used for scholarships, special projects and other needs.

Doors open at 5:45 p.m. with the contest beginning at 6:30 p.m. The entry fee for tables of up to eight players is $80. Tables of up to eight students is $50.

There will be a silent auction, games and activities. Popcorn will be provided. Feel free to bring additional snacks, however, no alcohol is permitted.

Donated themed baskets are needed for the silent auction. Each item must have a monetary value of at least $25.

The trivia categories will include: The Silver Screen, Music to my Ears, Wide Wide World of Sports, What Did You Say?, What in the World Does That Mean?, The Goodest Book, Hangin' With Our Animal Friends, Kid Stuff, Hail to the Chief and Truly Trivial Trivia.

For more information or preregistration, call 573-756-2662.

