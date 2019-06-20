{{featured_button_text}}
Truman Auditorium repairs underway
Mark Marberry, Farmington Press

The worn front steps at the front of Truman Auditorium have been removed to be replaced with new steps and ADA accessible ramps.

The work is part of the Farmington School bond issue passed in the April election. There will also be interior renovations made.

Built in 1927, Truman Auditorium is the oldest existing building in the Farmington School System.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments