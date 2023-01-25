Truman State University announces fall 2022 honors lists

Truman State University, founded in 1867 in Kirksville, recently released its honors lists for the 2022 fall semester.

To qualify for the President’s List, an undergraduate student must attain a semester 4.0 grade point average and must complete at least 12 credit hours. Local students who achieved that honor include Alexander Karst, Rebekah Kimpel and Caitlyn Mabry.

The Fall 2022 Vice President for Academic Affairs’ List includes students who attained a semester grade point average of at least 3.5 and completed at least 12 credit hours. Local students included:

Doe Run: Heather Beard

Farmington: Lily Borrego, Ryan Fuemmeler, Kyle Hatch, Dreston Hoffman, Kate Howard, Clayton Komar, Matt McElrath, JC Odle, Parker Shinn, Lance Stotler