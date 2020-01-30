{{featured_button_text}}
GARY ROMINE

Sen. Gary Romine

 File Photo

There are two bills I would like to discuss in this week’s Capitol Update that I think will be of interest to everyone.

First, one of my colleagues filed Senate Bill 623, which was heard by the Senate Seniors, Families and Children Committee on Wednesday, Jan. 22. This legislation requires guardians ad litem (GALs) appointed in a case involving an abused or neglected child to establish a relationship with the child and meet in person to ascertain the child’s needs.

In order to efficiently and effectively represent the child, I believe it is important for the GAL to meet with the child and build a substantial relationship with them to understand their wants and needs.

On a personal note, my daughter has been approved to be a foster parent, so I have witnessed what that process was like for her. It is somewhat of a difficult process, but I believe it is important to have caring foster parents in our state who are ready to care for a child.

There are over 13,000 children in the Missouri foster care system. These children have rights, just as any other citizen of our country, so it is imperative that their GAL is knowledgeable about the child’s situation so they can represent them effectively during their case.

The other bill I would like to discuss was heard by the Senate Education Committee, which I chair. Senate Bill 528 establishes the “School Transportation Fund” and allows any excess money from the Foundation Formula to be put in this fund for school transportation costs. Currently, any extra money from the formula goes back into the state’s general revenue fund.

It is estimated that $20-25 million was allocated for use in education and was left over from the formula, but there was no method to distribute it, so it went back into the general revenue fund. School districts need this extra money for their transportation costs, and I believe this legislation could play an important role in helping school districts get students safely to school.

I would like to congratulate two constituents who recently received appointments to boards and commissions from the governor this year. Lance Mayfield was appointed to the State Lottery Commission and Sheriff Roger Medley was appointed to the Amber Alert System Oversight Committee. I wish both of these individuals the best of luck as they begin their new roles.

Capitol Visits

I always appreciate hearing your opinions and concerns regarding your state government. Please feel free to contact me in Jefferson City at 573-751-4008. You may write me at Gary Romine, Missouri Senate, State Capitol, Jefferson City, MO 65101; or email me at gary.romine@senate.mo.gov. For more information, please visit my official Senate webpage at www.senate.mo.gov/romine.

Sen. Gary Romine, a Republican from Farmington, represents the 3rd District in the Missouri Senate.

