There are two bills I would like to discuss in this week’s Capitol Update that I think will be of interest to everyone.
First, one of my colleagues filed Senate Bill 623, which was heard by the Senate Seniors, Families and Children Committee on Wednesday, Jan. 22. This legislation requires guardians ad litem (GALs) appointed in a case involving an abused or neglected child to establish a relationship with the child and meet in person to ascertain the child’s needs.
In order to efficiently and effectively represent the child, I believe it is important for the GAL to meet with the child and build a substantial relationship with them to understand their wants and needs.
On a personal note, my daughter has been approved to be a foster parent, so I have witnessed what that process was like for her. It is somewhat of a difficult process, but I believe it is important to have caring foster parents in our state who are ready to care for a child.
There are over 13,000 children in the Missouri foster care system. These children have rights, just as any other citizen of our country, so it is imperative that their GAL is knowledgeable about the child’s situation so they can represent them effectively during their case.
You have free articles remaining.
The other bill I would like to discuss was heard by the Senate Education Committee, which I chair. Senate Bill 528 establishes the “School Transportation Fund” and allows any excess money from the Foundation Formula to be put in this fund for school transportation costs. Currently, any extra money from the formula goes back into the state’s general revenue fund.
It is estimated that $20-25 million was allocated for use in education and was left over from the formula, but there was no method to distribute it, so it went back into the general revenue fund. School districts need this extra money for their transportation costs, and I believe this legislation could play an important role in helping school districts get students safely to school.
I would like to congratulate two constituents who recently received appointments to boards and commissions from the governor this year. Lance Mayfield was appointed to the State Lottery Commission and Sheriff Roger Medley was appointed to the Amber Alert System Oversight Committee. I wish both of these individuals the best of luck as they begin their new roles.
Capitol Visits
I always appreciate hearing your opinions and concerns regarding your state government. Please feel free to contact me in Jefferson City at 573-751-4008. You may write me at Gary Romine, Missouri Senate, State Capitol, Jefferson City, MO 65101; or email me at gary.romine@senate.mo.gov. For more information, please visit my official Senate webpage at www.senate.mo.gov/romine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.