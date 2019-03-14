Two of St. Paul Lutheran High School’s seniors are proving small schools can do big things as they recently signed letters of intent to continue their athletic careers next fall.
Gabe Ayers and Hailey Diebert, both star athletes for the Giants, will continue running next fall as they begin their collegiate careers with two local colleges.
Ayers has committed to Coach Dan Graber at Webster University to continue running both cross country and track starting this fall. Diebert will join the Mineral Area College Cardinals as they begin their second year of competition.
Although Ayers, the son of Larry and Tisa Ayers of Bonne Terre, was considering other Division Three colleges, Webster was ultimately the winner as it boasted both a strong running program as well as academics.
“Coach Graber was actually the first coach to show interest in having me tour the university and coming down to meet my family.” Ayers said. “He invited me to come tour the campus and I liked everything I saw.”
According to Ayers, part of the decision process that led him to sign with Webster was because of the team that Graber has cultivated over the last couple of years.
“They have a young team of good people. It is not just a bunch of juniors and seniors who will be graduating over the next couple of years and moving on,” Ayers said. “It was mostly freshmen and sophomores who carried the team this year. I think this will be a great opportunity for me to run with people my own age.”
During his four years at St. Paul, Ayers has been the leader in both cross country and track for the Giants. Actually, as a freshman, Ayers was the only cross country runner the school had. At the time, the school did not have a cross country team nor a track team, which didn’t begin until Ayers’ sophomore year.
When Ayers joins Webster next year, the college bound athlete will continue to run cross country. A sport in which he went to the Missouri State Finals three years in row, placing 34th in the state this previous year. He will continue running the long distance races in track as well. Ayers had continuously left his competition behind in the 800 meter, 1600 meter and 3200 meter races during his tenure over the last three years.
Although it is a big jump for the senior Giant, Ayers is not too worried about the transition from a small high school to a Division Three university.
“Track will be the most difficult transition,” Ayers said. “Right now I don’t have to worry about relays, but once I start running in college, the coach will assign me to whatever events he thinks I am needed in. So it will be less about my choice and more about where I will do the best.”
Ayers plans on getting a degree in Biology with an emphasis in Health and Medicine before pursuing a career in the United States Navy as a dentist.
Joining her fellow runner on the college stage, Diebert signs on to become one of MAC’s newest Cardinals. Next fall she begins running for a program that just fielded a team for the first time this year, something Diebert said was one of the things that excited her about the program.
“It’s a new program,” Diebert said. “I think this will make for an easier transition for me — at least at the beginning. It is a new, smaller team, which is what I am used to.”
Deibert, the daughter of Mike and Dana Diebert, has run track for the Giants for three years but only began running cross country this past year.
“I have run track since we started offering it, this will be our third season,” Diebert said. “Although it was my first year, I did make it to State where I placed 93rd — not too bad for my first year.”
As a Cardinal, Diebert will run cross country and use her distance skills to compete in the 800 meter, 1600 meter and the 3200 meter races.
Diebert will be pursuing her Associates of Arts in General Studies before transferring to a university for a career in athletic training.
Even though it's only been five years since St. Paul’s High School opened its doors, the small school continues to produce college bound athletes.
“I am super happy with Gabe and Hailey,” said Coach Justin Ford, St. Paul’s athletic director. “Both of them have been great stewards to the school. I was fortunate enough to join St. Paul during their fourth year and I really tried to challenge and push them during their last year. Their signing is a very good thing for St. Paul. I am just happy to be a part of it.”
