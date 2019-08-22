'Uke' group celebrates second anniversary

A local group that has helped to bring the community together with nothing more than three chords and a ukulele celebrated its second anniversary Aug. 20.
The Presbyterian String Band began playing together at church but soon discovered that they were having too good a time strumming their instruments together to confine their performances to Sunday services and playing gospel music.
““Our string band started playing together a little over three years ago,” said Regina Brown-Vaughn, Farmington Presbyterian Church’s music coordinator. “Our second anniversary of our very first ‘hoot’ was the night before the Great Eclipse, so we played songs about moons and stars.”
In recognition of its anniversary, the group held a Sunday afternoon concert in Long Park on the 18th to allow the public a chance to hear them play.
According to Brown-Vaughn, the whole idea for the Presbyterian String Band was based on hootenannies in the 1960s and 1970s at which people would join together to sing and play music, the ‘Uke Hoot’ has managed to accomplish the same thing — bringing the joy of music, peace and friendship to the community for an hour or so. Her hope was that the hoot would not only encourage people to try their hand at playing a ukulele, but to also have a great time hanging out with other amateur musicians.
During the monthly get together at the Presbyterian church, Brown-Vaughn, who is also a music teacher with the Farmington School District, not only teaches people how to play the ukulele, but also seeks to help people discover a hidden talent they were previously unaware of.
“We always have ukuleles to loan,” she said. “If someone comes and would like to try it and don’t have a ukulele, we will put one in their hands that they can use to give it a try. We welcome all stringed instruments, by the way. We have mostly ukuleles, but we get the occasional guitar. We have a gentleman that has a U-Bass, which is a bass guitar/ukulele combination hybrid. We have grandmas who come. We have elementary school students that come. We have a spectrum of people who come to this — and, of course, we always have cookies, so that’s important too."
According to Brown-Vaughn, the string band plays an eclectic mixture of gospel and bluegrass music during church services, but the styles of music performed at the hoot covers a wide range of genres — old rock ‘n’ roll, folk music, modern rock and even some gospel.
“We try to perform a wide range of music that will have something to appeal to everyone,” she said.
After two years, many of the same people who played with the group in the beginning are still taking part.
“We have people who have been with us since the very first meeting who still come and then we have new people who come,” Brown-Vaughn said. “The last two summers, I’ve taught ukulele at College for Kids at MAC. We have two young men that come with their dad who first learned to play uke at College for Kids.
“We’ve done some community things. We played for the tree lighting at Froggy this past Christmas. We rang the bell for the United Way with our ukuleles playing Christmas songs. It was snowing and it was so cold! We have played at the Strawberry Festival in Ironton and at the Ministerial Alliance Luau — their volunteer banquet — this past spring. We played Saturday morning at the Blues, Brews and BBQ last year. It was really great. If people ask us to come, we get a group together and we go play.”
Asked if after two years she’s still glad she started the group, Brown-Vaughn said, “It’s all been a lot of fun. It’s cool watching people who say, ‘I always wanted to play a musical instrument and I never thought I could,’ come in and play ukulele with us. It’s easy to pick up and you can buy one inexpensively. A lot of our people will come, borrow a ukulele to play and try it.
"The next week they have one of their own because they’ve gone out and bought one. So, we keep the music stores hopping. Music Makers in downtown Farmington say that as soon as they get a shipment, they sell out. That’s not all us, but we contribute to it.
“I hope we go forever. People are disappointed if they miss out for a month. They’ll come and I always keep extra copies of what we did last month, and they’ll snatch those up. Our books are about three or four inches thick now because we do new music every month — which keeps me hoping to find new music. There’s a short learning curve, but it’s not steep.
"If you can learn four basic cords — C, F, G and A minor — there are hundreds of songs you can play. If you go on YouTube and you google ‘four cords, 40 songs,’ you’ll find videos where they do mashups of 40 songs where they just use those four cords over and over again. You can always go beyond that. We don’t use just those four, but if you can learn those four, you can keep up really well.”
For information about the Uke Hoot, go to the group’s Facebook page — Uke Hoot Farmington, Missouri — and “like” the page.
