University student center makes movie

File photo

The following story originally appeared in the Friday, April 7, 1950 issue of The Press. – Editor

“To Whom It May Concern,” a complete 16mm sound movie produced, written, cast and directed by members of a college student group, is now being released for showings in Farmington and throughout the state.

The film cast includes members of the Presbyterian Student Association of the University of Missouri, as well as Stephens and Christian colleges. Presbyterian students from Farmington are Marion M. Huff, Bob Marshall and Martha Roberts.

The half-hour film may be obtained by interested groups by writing to Rev. John Clayton, Presbyterian Student Association, 100 Hitt St., Columbia.

“To Whom It May Concern” is a message from the students to the people of the state, showing the extent and importance of religious youth work in Missouri’s educational center.

The story involves four students who came to Columbia from different backgrounds and with different, but typical, student problems. It follows them from the time they leave their homes, through the year’s social and religious activities at the student center.

