Update on governor's special session

Dear Friends,

Lawmakers continue to work toward a legislative solution that will help stem the rising tide of violent crime in Missouri, but this week the members of the Missouri House decided to hit the reset button on the special session called by the governor. Members of the General Assembly will now spend the next few weeks carefully considering the individual components of a plan put forth by the governor to make Missouri communities safer.

The special session called by Gov. Parson officially began on Monday, July 27. Last week the Missouri Senate approved an omnibus bill (SB 1) that contained all six provisions the governor asked the legislature to pass. While the original plan was for the House to take up and pass the bill this week, the governor expanded his call as a House committee was considering his original proposal. The committee finished its hearing without passing the bill, and House leadership then met to discuss the best way to advance the Governor’s expanded plan.

Rather than try to add the new provision to the bill passed by the Senate, House leadership decided Missouri citizens would be better served by ceasing work on SB 1 and starting the process over with individual bills for each provision requested by the governor.