VA loans see 275 percent jump between 2013-18

There has been a huge increase in VA loans in the Farmington area, according to Chris Birk, director of education at Veterans United Home Loans, the nation’s largest VA lender.
“It’s been incredible to see,” he said. “We took a look back at data across the country, sort of a snapshot in time comparing VA loan usage in 2018. We went five years back and compared it to 2013 to see what kind of trends we could see. There’s been a 275 percent increase in VA loans in the Farmington area in that span.”
Statewide, VA purchase loans in Missouri surged more than 73 percent in FY18, compared to 2013. Nationally, the VA backed more than 610,000 loans in FY18 worth over $161 billion.
“That’s in line with what we’ve seen nationwide,” Birk said. “This historical benefit program has experienced a resurgence since the housing crisis. More Veterans have used this $0 down loan in the last five years than in the prior dozen years combined. While the VA’s data show refinance loans cooled in 2018, the purchase market remains strong as more Veterans and military families turn to what’s become the most powerful home loan on the market.”
VA loans now make up about 11 percent of the mortgage market, a huge increase in market share from even just a decade ago. VA loans allow qualified veterans to buy with no money down, no private mortgage insurance and offer more flexible and forgiving credit guidelines.
According to mortgage software firm Ellie Mae, the VA loan has had the lowest average interest rate on the market for the past 56 straight months. Despite not requiring a down payment, the VA loan has had the lowest foreclosure rate of any loan product for 48 consecutive quarters, according to data from the Mortgage Bankers Association.
“This hard-earned job benefit turns 75 years old in 2019,” Birk said. “The VA loan program continues to fulfill its original mission and help a new generation of Veterans and service members achieve the American dream of home ownership.”
Veterans United is a private company and is not affiliated with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
