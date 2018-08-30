Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Area Veterans Compete in National Veterans Golden Age Games

Perry James and Mary Bader compete at the Albuquerque games.

 Provided by Angela Smith

The John J. Pershing VA Medical Center congratulates two very special local veterans for competing at this year’s National Veterans Golden Age Games. The event, held in Albuquerque, New Mexico this year, took place in early August.

Perry James, Vietnam Veteran from Corning, Arkansas, has been competing in the event since 2012, and has medaled in several events since then. James says he has been inspired to improve his health while training for the games, noting that losing weight and learning to control his diabetes has him feeling better than he has in years.

Mary Bader, Operation Iraqi Freedom/Operation Enduring Freedom veteran, attended her first competition in 2016. Bader is from Wappapello, Missouri, and has also lost weight and improved her health, despite a surgery setback that prevented her from attending the 2017 games. Over the last two years, Bader has returned with four bronze medals and two ribbons.

Both veterans emphasize the importance of the camaraderie with fellow veterans at the games. They describe how competitors form a special bond and support each other each year at these events. Many say the experience helps with PTSD and the ability to be around large groups.

Opportunities for veterans to take control of their health abound, given the various programs and classes offered through the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center. Classes include MOVE! ® (weight loss and nutrition), Whole Health, Smoking Cessation, Nutrition, Diabetes Management, Mindful Stress Reduction, and Chronic Pain Management.

Open to veterans aged 55 and up, the National Veterans Golden Age Games (NVGAG) is the premier senior adaptive rehabilitation program in the United States, and the only national multi-event sports and recreational seniors’ competition program designed to improve the quality of life for all older Veterans, including those with a wide range of abilities and disabilities. The National Veterans Golden Age Games is one of the most progressive and adaptive rehabilitative senior sports programs in the world. The games also serve as a qualifying event for competition in the National Senior Games in a number of competitive events.

The 2019 games will be held in Anchorage, Alaska and James and Bader say they hope to see more of their colleagues join the competition.

More information about the National Veterans Golden Age Games can be found at: www.goldenagegames.gov.

