The Farmington High School AFJROTC will be hosting a Veterans Recognition Night prior to the start of the varsity boys basketball game between the Central Rebels and the Farmington Knights on Jan. 25.

All area veterans are invited to come out and be recognized for their outstanding military service and contributions to our country.

The doors to the Farmington Field House will be open "free of charge" to our veterans from 6-6:45 p.m. Free pizza, cookies and soft drinks will be provided. There will also be a JROTC table located in the front entry to the field house for any questions or concerns our military guests may have.

