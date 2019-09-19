Dear Friends,
I was back in Jefferson City this week to attend the annual veto session that meets each year in September in accordance with the Missouri Constitution to consider bills approved by the legislature but vetoed by the governor. During this time, members of the House and Senate have the opportunity to put legislation into effect as law despite the Governor’s objections.
There were only six bills that Gov. Parson vetoed, two House bills and four Senate bills. Each of the bills the Governor vetoed were due to the wording in the bill and will be addressed to correct during this next legislation. As a result, this year’s veto session saw none of the Governor’s vetoes overridden.
To coincide with the veto session, Gov. Parson also called a special session to give the lawmakers an opportunity to fix a state statute that will allow the sales proceeds of more than one vehicle, trailer, boat or outboard motors to be used as a credit against the sales tax owed on the purchase of a different or new vehicle. This bill will help ease the burden of taxes on Missourians when trading in vehicles. House members approved this bill by a vote of 126-21 and the Senate passed this by a vote of 29-0.
Law enforcement officials and lawmakers came together this week to unveil a new license plate that will give Missourians an opportunity to show their support for the men and women who protect and serve. Missouri drivers will now have the option to obtain a new “Back the Blue” license plate. A $10 contribution will be collected from each license plate applicant for the Missouri Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation, which honors those officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the service of the citizens of Missouri. Those who are interested in the new plates will also pay a $15 fee in addition to normal registration costs. Missourians interested in obtaining one of the new plates can apply online: https://dor.mo.gov/motorv/plates/personalize.php .
I always look forward to meeting and visiting with constituents from our area. On Wednesday, Representative Mike Henderson and I had the pleasure of visiting with the Leadership Students from the Mineral Area College.
I am honored to represent you as your voice at the State Capitol. Please don’t hesitate to contact my office with your state or legislative concerns.
Sincerely,
Dale Wright
